The Violation of the Mauritian Citizen

A new Prime Minister has been sworn in and yet there is no pride, or positive anticipation for a better future. Rather, there is the sense of having been stripped of our citizen’s dignity and that our right of vote has been turned into a farce. The Mauritian democracy as a whole, has been cheated, for the new Prime Minister has not been voted in, but enthroned. Our local history will retain the 23rd January 2017 as the day when Mauritius tipped over, by decades, backwards. A date when Mauritius became at par with those African countries, where power is transferred according to the whims of leaders, it used to surpass in ratings of democratic practice.

It is now abundantly clear that the outgoing Prime Minister has been wearing blinkers. In his speech to the nation on Saturday, he described this country as one where the economy has apparently been given a boost; where there is no corruption, unlike under the previous regime; where his government saved the country from the alleged Ponzi scheme of the BAI; where the government voted in 2014 has delivered on its promises. He has clearly not been living in the same Mauritius that the majority of Mauritians are living in. He went on to announce his retirement as a pat on the back of “job well done” and that it was now time for him to step down and give way to a young person… who is 56 years of age… who happens to be his son. He pointed that this was not remotely unconstitutional, and that this transition will be carried out in pure “Westminsterian tradition”, whatever that means.

This transfer of the country’s leadership is problematic on many levels. Firstly, it sets a precedence for such future possibilities. Secondly, it exposes just how deeply our political system is flawed. As long as traditional local political parties maintain the choice of leadership as being an ancestral patrimony, and interestingly, handed down from male to male; as long as members of those parties condone such practices, we will find ourselves with similar issues in scores of years to come. Thirdly, it shows the indecent appropriation of power by those who have been elected to lead the country, to justify their securing the position of their offsprings, in the name of giving way to a younger leadership. Fourthly, and most dangerously, it gives the other not-so-better existing traditional political parties an opening where they can milk the discontented population for all its worth. This is the trap in which we, citizens, should not fall.

At the risk of making an ad nauseam plea, it should be reiterated that it is high time that we delved into a deep introspection of how we want our political future to be shaped. Unless and until we are firm in our convictions that such conniving politicians can no longer rule us, they will still do so, using their self-serving methods to work for their selfish progress, in the garb of working for the population. Unless we regroup as one force, who wish nothing but a progressive future for ourselves and the coming Mauritian generations, we will be stuck with politicians practicing archaic methods for doing politics. Unless we want to bear the brunt of being the laughingstock on international news media, it is high time to take a strong stand to say a resounding “NO” to such monarchical transfer of country leadership in a democratic country.

Joseph de Maistre is right: “ Toute nation a le gouvernement qu’elle mérite”. However, just because our politicians are sinking to abyssmal pits, does not mean that we need to follow them down as well. In fact, as our country nears its half-century Independence anniversary, it is our duty, as Mauritian citizens, to lift our politics towards the zenith that we aspire to. Clearly, our current traditional politicians have no clue how to get there, they are in dire need of help. It’s time for citizens to lead the way; politicians will follow.