VISIT TO FASCINATING MOROCCO -- VII : The Journey back to Casablanca and ... Canada!

Our Moroccan tour was, sure, coming to an end. A couple of days more and we would be on our way home. Accordingly, after the stop in Erfroud, we took to the road back to Marrakesh and thence to Casablanca from where our Moroccan adventure began two weeks earlier. But this time our Guide informed us that we would be driving back to Casablanca by the way of the Atlantic coast. The drive proved to be more scenic and enjoyable. Besides, it was a beautiful day. We passed through several small towns and villages -- all picturesque and beautiful with a charm and glamour of their own.

For lunch, our Guide opted for a stop at a posh Café-Restaurant by the sea. The setting was gorgeous. We were very warmly welcomed by a happy head-waiter, who boasted his restaurant served the best fish menu in town. He sure was friendly, sympathetic and a trifle gullible too. He spoke excellent French. We, I mean, my two fellow Mauritian friends, my wife and myself, sat at one table. We told the waiter that we loved fish as we came from an island. He was elated to hear that and enquired: “What island?” We told him “Mauritius!”. He suddenly seemed on cloud nine as his face all lit up.

-- “Ah, l’île Maurice!” he raved. “Quelle belle île! . . . Et les femmes de Maurice? Comme elles sont jolies! J’ai de très beaux souvenirs de Maurice, les amis!”

He evidently had spent time vacationing in Mauritius, which had definitely left a lasting mark on him.

-- “What a small world!” I told him and thanked for his warm comments about our old island home. He, sure, was bent to please us and our group. And he did. He served us the best fried fish dish we had ever during the whole tour!

The Resort Town of Al Jadida

Before reaching Casablanca, we passed through the beautiful port city of Al-Jadida (which means ‘new’). It’s located some ninety miles from Casablanca. As a matter of fact, this port city was once a fortified colony set up by the Portuguese in the sixteenth century and was one of their strategic outposts in the protection of their monopoly of the spice-trade route to India and the South China Sea. However, the Moroccans finally defeated the Portuguese in 1769 and took back

the town. But the Portuguese, before they retreated, literally destroyed the town leaving only a few buildings and fortifications that reflect well the Moroccan and Portuguese influences in their architecture. The Moroccans eventually re-built the town and re-named it Al-Jadida (meaning ‘new’). Under the Portuguese, it was known as Mazagan -- a name that to-day survives in the appellation of hotels and restaurants in the city.

We had spent two memorable weeks with our group in Morocco. We made new friends and all of us had a great time. We now got set to head home. However, little did we know that our Moroccan vacation would wind down in a somewhat ‘dramatic’ manner. In fact, just a couple of days before our tour was to end, we learned of the horrible terrorist attack in Paris. It literally disrupted our return plans. When we arrived at Mohammed V Airport, in Casablanca, we were shocked to discover that our flight to Paris, where we were to connect with Toronto-flight, had been cancelled. We would have to stay an extra night in Casablanca -- courtesy of Air France, we were advised. If matters went well, we might board a flight to Paris the following day and thence to Toronto. Good for us. Things did work out for all of us. We boarded our Air France flight without a hitch the next morning and landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport, in Paris, under the heaviest security I had ever seen. Yet everything went on smoothly. We boarded our scheduled Toronto-flight unhindered and landed at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto some five hours later. Our two-week tour of fascinating Morocco had come to an end. However, we knew the memories would live on with us . . . for a long time.

The End