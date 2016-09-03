VISIT TO FASCINATING MOROCCO -- VI:The Todra Gorges and the Dara Valley

Quarzazate is a small Moroccan oasis town that is looked upon as the gateway to the Sahara Desert. The journey from Marrakesh to the oasis town passed through Taddert, another little town along a spectacular mountain pass, which offers some fabulous desert landscapes with remarkable sand dunes and spectacular sunsets. As a matter of fact, Quarzazate became justly famous when the nearby kasbah, Ait Ben Benhaddou, came to be featured in the David Lean's 1962 classic film Lawrence of Arabia. The landscape and scenery in this part of Morocco lend themselves admirably as backdrops to costume dramas set in ancient or Roman times with their ancient looking mud-brick walls and houses made of clay and straw that seem to have little changed down the years. By the way, we even saw in the region, some movie props used in recent films, still standing and which add a curious but colourful view to the rugged landscape of the region.

We continued our drive to Erfroud passing along the way Tinerghir, in the Todra Gorges, which is reputed to be the loveliest oasis town in the south of Morocco that stretches for miles and miles with lush palm trees along the Dara River --Morocco's longest river that runs down valleys and canyons of great beauty. The valley is inhabited mostly by Berbers, who rear goats and sheep and also camels and grow dates and olives, among others produce.

The Berbers who live in tribes and their kasbahs, comprise between 30-50 families. Each kasbah is named after the leader of the tribe. In appearance, the Berbers look different from their fellow Moroccans of Arab origin. They are slightly darker and have their own language and culture but share the same faith with the Arabs. They are all Muslims and practically all of them speak Arabic. Few of them speak French though. Those who do mostly work in the hospitality industry. The Berber language is also different from Arabic. For its written form, it uses geometric symbols as alphabet and, unlike Arabic, it is written from left to right.

The Berbers are an integral part of Moroccan society and, as such, enjoy all the rights and privileges of any Moroccan citizen. The Berbers, like all Moroccans, are always smiling and very welcoming. In the kasbahs we toured, we saw very few modern amenities in the homes. However, all had running water and electricity and TV antennas. Sure, they did not have much as far as modern amenities and comfort were concerned, but they appeared happy and content with their lives.

The drive to Erfroud via the Todra Gorges was a wonderful experience. The road zig-zagged up the mountains along the delicately traced and paved road that literally seemed to creep steadily up the steep cliff, offering some of the most magnificent views one could imagine. At some spots the cut through the mountain was barely ten metres wide upended on both sides by walls rising some

300 metres high. It was, indeed a wonder and a great feat to watch our bus driver, who was an ace at his job, display his ability and skills as he cautiously manoeuvred his vehicle along the narrow winding road, negotiating the sharp curves and turns where one wrong move could prove disastrous sending the vehicle and its load of passengers hurling down over a thousand feet below with unimaginable consequences. But the driver was a real pro. He knew what was expected of him and he performed brilliantly on that difficult stretch of the mountain road. The Todra Gorges, like the Grand Canyon in the U.S., is certainly among the natural wonders of the world. It offers sights that stay long etched in your mind!

The Dara river is the longest river in Morocco running 1,100 km. It takes its source in the Atlas Mountains flowing southeast along some extremely fertile regions for miles and miles to end up in the Atlantic Ocean. Palm groves, olives and other crops abound. The oasis towns are known for their rich agricultural produce as we noticed for ourselves in the souks (markets). The region is reputed for producing the best dates and olives, which account for over twenty-five per cent of the area's cultivation. The fertile valley stretches for miles and produces wonderful date palms and excellent dates. The whole scenery look lusciously green and heavenly amidst the huge swatch of dry barren Iand all around.

I asked our guide, Kareem, how long it took for a date palm to produce dates.

--"Some fifteen years!" he told me.

-- "That's a long time!" I pointed out.

-- "It sure is," he replied. "That's why we've a saying here, in Morocco that goes: 'Those who plant the palm tree rarely get to eat the dates!'"

Little wonder then that the town of Erfroud, home to some 60,000 people, is also famous for its henna, commonly known as mehendi -- a beauty product, well prized by women, who use it to decorate their body with tattoo decorations -- a custom popular -- not only in the Middle East but throughout South East Asia as well.

As a matter of fact, henna tatoo is a highly evolved art-form and the woman folk who practise it, are real adepts at it. They come up with unimaginable designs just from memory ... almost in the blink of eye, so to say! All in all, southern Morocco has a flare and magic all its own.

The Dara Valley had been at one time prominent in Moroccan history and long famous as a stop-over for the caravans on the way to Marrakesh especially in the twelfth century when it enjoyed its golden era. Caravans, laden with goods from as far as West Africa, journeyed to Marrakesh by way of the Todra and Dara Valley. They followed the way of the river as it was then the fastest way to get to the capital city of Marrakesh.

Next: Part VII: The Journey back to Casablanca and . . . Canada!