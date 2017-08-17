the soul has been wandering, for years, for hundred

of years, looking for a new body,

she left her body because she could not do otherwise,

there was too much restlesness in her, too much

impatience, at times she was tempted to go back to the

body but there was a quietness there that felt like death

and she did not want to die while living

most bodies die while living

and the body did not know about her leaving

most bodies don't know that sometimes their

souls leave them and that is how it should be

and she has been wandering now for years,

for hundred of years,

asking the same questions, will I ever belong to a body,

will I ever find a body which will fulfill me, make

me feel whole, even for a few minutes, for a few seconds,

will I ever find a mirror to my impatience,

to my restlessness,

will I ever be at peace, will I ever be at peace ?

maybe she will one day realise

that restless souls are wandering souls,

restless souls must keep wandering,

that's part of their very nature, no body can accomodate them

but the soul can, from time time, be part of a body

and make it alive, make it dream,

make it want another similar soul,

wandering souls can't be at peace

because they are lovers

lovers of the unquiet sort, lovers of love

they are made not to belong to

bodies but to make bodies love, sometimes