Wantonness

On the map of the mind
where is the dividing line between
reality and unreality
between reason and unreason
between sanity and insanity?
In the chambers of the heart,
capacious enough to contain
a universe of love
why does the Hades of hatred
run so close
liable as it is to flood over
and engulf all goodness?
How can the spirit become
so devoid of charitableness?
Why the soul that is by ire
inflamed cannot by fine sentiment
s and sensibilities be assuaged?
Why does the chasm between
humanity and inhumanity
seem unbridgeable?
When with your unthinking tank
you charge across the well-tended terrain
to sack and ransack
spare a thought
for the blameless flowers in bloom
and let innocence not be sullied
in the desperate deeds of depredations.
Foul revenge as the battle cry,
has been echoing into the empty barrel of time
and spent history for aeons.
Why reclaim with indiscriminate
recrimination the bloodied mantle
and the charred trophy, now worthless?
08 Dec.2016.