Wantonness

On the map of the mind

where is the dividing line between

reality and unreality

between reason and unreason

between sanity and insanity?

In the chambers of the heart,

capacious enough to contain

a universe of love

why does the Hades of hatred

run so close

liable as it is to flood over

and engulf all goodness?

How can the spirit become

so devoid of charitableness?

Why the soul that is by ire

inflamed cannot by fine sentiment

s and sensibilities be assuaged?

Why does the chasm between

humanity and inhumanity

seem unbridgeable?

When with your unthinking tank

you charge across the well-tended terrain

to sack and ransack

spare a thought

for the blameless flowers in bloom

and let innocence not be sullied

in the desperate deeds of depredations.

Foul revenge as the battle cry,

has been echoing into the empty barrel of time

and spent history for aeons.

Why reclaim with indiscriminate

recrimination the bloodied mantle

and the charred trophy, now worthless?

08 Dec.2016.