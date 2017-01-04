Share |
Wantonness

Article paru dans Le Mauricien | | Par JEEWAN RAMLUGUN

On the map of the mind 
where is the dividing line between 
reality and unreality 
between reason and unreason 
between sanity and insanity?

In the chambers of the heart,  
capacious enough to contain
 a universe of love 
why does the Hades of hatred 
run so close 
liable as it is to flood over 
and engulf all goodness?

How can the spirit become 
so devoid of charitableness?

Why the soul that is by ire
 inflamed cannot by fine sentiment
s and sensibilities be assuaged?

Why does the chasm between 
humanity and inhumanity 
seem unbridgeable?

When with your unthinking tank 
you charge across the well-tended terrain
to sack and ransack
 spare a thought
for the blameless flowers in bloom 
and let innocence not be sullied 
in the desperate deeds of depredations.

Foul revenge as the battle cry,
has been echoing  into the empty barrel of time
and spent history for aeons.

Why reclaim with indiscriminate
recrimination the bloodied mantle
 and the charred trophy, now worthless?
08 Dec.2016.


