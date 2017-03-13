Waste beyond cleaning campaigns

When Prime Ministers are worried by the state of cleanliness of their country it sparks the hope for a broader environmental consciousness often lacking at the apex level. Prime Minister Modi had launched the “ Swachh Bharat” – “ My clean India” on the 2nd October 2014 (birth date of Mahatma Gandhi) may be as a pick and a link to the “Quit India – Clean India” campaign launched by Mahatma during the British occupation. Similarly last weekend, seven days prior to our 49th Independence Day, it was somehow very unusual for our Prime Minister, who together with his family, hit the roads to launch the cleaning campaign. The Prime Minister’s first observation –“Mauritius is even dirtier than thought”. Yes Prime Minister Mauritius is a dirty island and such campaigns have taken place before. We are falling back on a tried formula. If that is “again” a starting point as mentioned by the PM, then I feel that I have a cause to promote. Prime Minister my plea would be – “be different and act differently in a more holistic framework rather than looking at things in silo”. This dogmatic approach, which is only solid waste (SW) cleaning campaigns, will not provide the country with a sustainable solution to manage its waste. Waste is a complex issue. In the last 250 years or so the number of different products on our shelves has increased from 800 to 12 billion, which provides us an idea of the waste spectrum potential and the challenges it represents.

Waste management on our small island has been poor and solid waste management a burning political issue with all its ingredients, alleged corruption, enormous ecological damage and the delocalization of a whole village. By 2018 Mare-Chicose will run out of capacity; is the country going to be dipped in a similar situation or will it come up with an innovative waste management plan? Time to get off the “merry-go-round” and reflect more deeply and holistically. To help the debate I have tried to list some major challenges in Mauritius:

i) Landfill - Can we afford another landfill? My honest view is “No” and the other option that is a bit more complex but sustainable is recycling. Putting value to our waste. Segregation of waste at all levels, domestic, commercial and industrial should become a societal norm with rules and regulations. (The EX-MID commission started this process by distributing compost bins to initiate people to sorting green waste and making compost. We were helping and supporting Local authorities to develop their compost plant with Market waste). Waste recycling has the potential for creating SMEs and a lot of people can moonlight. Former colleagues at the MID commission will reckon how we were driving and ensuring that schools under the MID clubs collect paper for recycling and putting the project of the public service to use quality recycle paper back on track. There were a lot more that we were engaged in.

ii) 90 million plastic bottles – as a population we consume around 90 million plastic bottles a year and only 55 million is collected as waste. So every year there is around 45 million plastic bottles lying in the nature and you don’t need rocket science to figure out the amount lying there just for the last 10 years. (The Ex-MID commission strategically addressed the issue on the demand side and in one year we had created 90 MID clubs in our colleges to initiate the future generation on the sustainability concept).

iii) Used Tyres - every year there are around 30,000 used tyres in Mauritius for discharge and most of them find their way in nature. This is another big challenge but I am not sure that by now if there is a lot of recycling going on.

iv) E-Waste – A lot of us have seen old fridges and TV sets on the borders of a sugarcane field or abandoned land. Our first reaction is to blame people responsible for it but it is shared responsibility, as we didn’t have any policy in place on their collection nor do we have the knowhow required and technology to treat the e-waste in Mauritius. The MID commission worked together with the SW management unit of the Ministry on a pilot plan for collection of such e-waste with the support of the local authorities. E-waste needs to be collected, dismantled and shipped. To this end MID had provided funding and as the plan was to be rolled out the MID Commission was dismantled by the former PM.

v) Medical waste – Recently one of our local newspapers published a photo showing heaps of medical waste in a hospital yard. There is negligence at its highest level as this type of waste is extremely dangerous. Local incinerators need to be used for burning medical waste unless the transportation to a central spot is well secured and regulated. Medical waste is being treated with no seriousness in Mauritius and the MIDC drew the attention of the MOH.

vi) Dangerous chemical waste – Again we have no expertise to deal with this type of waste and I remember at the level of MID commission we started a discussion with the UN agencies for a regional approach on collection and treatment of this category of waste.

vii) Coal ash – last but not least and of growing interest is the discharge of coal ash in our soil. The discharge process is clearly stipulated in the EIA license issued to these companies. Out of experience after engaging with one thermal power station, after the discharge of coal ash in the onions fields in the eastern coast, I found out that the whole discharge process was flouted and post EIA monitoring from MOESD was inexistent. The planters were fooled and coal ash was provided to them as manure but the same people failed to inform them that it potentially contained arsenic, lead and mercury. Day after day this poison is being dumped in our soil and I am ringing the alarm bell since years and hope that our new PM hear me. This is a direct threat to our underground water knowing the porous nature of our soil. 55% of underground water is used for consumption and dangers of real contamination are so evident. I am not being alarmist but there are reports that the level of mercury in the fish from our lagoon is on the rise. The coal ash has to be inert before it can be discharged and we don’t have the capacity for such process here. It is a huge issue and has greater impact on our ecosystems that Mare Chicose has. Time to kick some … around.

These are some of the major challenges that we face – either we face them or ignore them but one thing is sure cleaning campaigns will not make Mauritius a clean country.