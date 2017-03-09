We have kept the hearths of home

and hearts warm

with makeshift fires perpetually stoked up;

we have burnt the midnight oil, with hope

flickering and flaring,

like the moon waning and waxing.

Indigent and threadbare times

may be receding

with the promised abundance

of our earth’s hidden wealth

like sinews of salvation lying

in the deep seams of our nation’s souls.

Let us be partakers in the fair sharing

of God-given bounteousness, for

we have felt the crushing force of need

more excruciatingly,

and we know in our bones

how to make the best of the scarce good

that we are given,

all for the sake of our kith, kin

community, and country,

for now and for future times.

If we can carry atop our heads, the loads

of sustenance, of water and fire woods

across the many miles in the searing sun

on roughened dusty roads,

phantasms of fear lurking in all corners,

we surely can be entrusted with

shouldering our fair share of the weight

of rights, responsibilities,

and enjoy the privileges

that come with our own world’s boons.

Let those holding the reins of progress

know that we are also in the driving seats

though conveniently or unwittingly

invisible to many;

that we are, indeed, the engines,

not their mere cogs,

so we direly need our precious energies

to keep all of us going,

and we can also show and lead the way.

Therefore, pave the paths, please,

and clear the hurdles in your thoughts,

in the artefacts of history

and the canons of tradition ,

in the corridors of power,

in the graven images of some minds ,

about who we are perceived to be

and instead to see us for who we really are.

We are adept at the old and new

as we have built on the past

and think on our feet daily to sew

on the tapestry of destiny

the outlines of coming times, of modernity;

Do not be fearful or mistrustful

of our capacities and nous; we are happy

to dispel the myths and prove them wrong;

give us a helping hand:

lift the stumbling blocks on the highway

to enlightenment;

and in the soil

let the right seeds of ideas embed and germinate,

and let the fruits and proceeds

be there for all of us.

We both create and care,

and our tender regard will always matter;

so when the well-being of Mother Nature

is at stake, when the well-oiled will

of hell-bent go-getting, home grown or

distantly sourced, happens to sadly spill

into the sanctified stream of life,

we will be there to stem the tide of strife!

©Jeewan Ramlugun

13 Feb.2016.