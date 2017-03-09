We have kept the hearths of home
and hearts warm
with makeshift fires perpetually stoked up;
we have burnt the midnight oil, with hope
flickering and flaring,
like the moon waning and waxing.
Indigent and threadbare times
may be receding
with the promised abundance
of our earth’s hidden wealth
like sinews of salvation lying
in the deep seams of our nation’s souls.
Let us be partakers in the fair sharing
of God-given bounteousness, for
we have felt the crushing force of need
more excruciatingly,
and we know in our bones
how to make the best of the scarce good
that we are given,
all for the sake of our kith, kin
community, and country,
for now and for future times.
If we can carry atop our heads, the loads
of sustenance, of water and fire woods
across the many miles in the searing sun
on roughened dusty roads,
phantasms of fear lurking in all corners,
we surely can be entrusted with
shouldering our fair share of the weight
of rights, responsibilities,
and enjoy the privileges
that come with our own world’s boons.
Let those holding the reins of progress
know that we are also in the driving seats
though conveniently or unwittingly
invisible to many;
that we are, indeed, the engines,
not their mere cogs,
so we direly need our precious energies
to keep all of us going,
and we can also show and lead the way.
Therefore, pave the paths, please,
and clear the hurdles in your thoughts,
in the artefacts of history
and the canons of tradition ,
in the corridors of power,
in the graven images of some minds ,
about who we are perceived to be
and instead to see us for who we really are.
We are adept at the old and new
as we have built on the past
and think on our feet daily to sew
on the tapestry of destiny
the outlines of coming times, of modernity;
Do not be fearful or mistrustful
of our capacities and nous; we are happy
to dispel the myths and prove them wrong;
give us a helping hand:
lift the stumbling blocks on the highway
to enlightenment;
and in the soil
let the right seeds of ideas embed and germinate,
and let the fruits and proceeds
be there for all of us.
We both create and care,
and our tender regard will always matter;
so when the well-being of Mother Nature
is at stake, when the well-oiled will
of hell-bent go-getting, home grown or
distantly sourced, happens to sadly spill
into the sanctified stream of life,
we will be there to stem the tide of strife!
©Jeewan Ramlugun
13 Feb.2016.