Nine aunties in single file, all wrapped for you in saris embroidered of gold or silver, smelling good clean and lavander soap, each with a smile on her lips, nine aunties, covered with gifts for you, my niece...

And you, still yesterday, sprayed with saffron, a thousand times falsely beaten to pretend and remind you the teasings of family love...

My niece, still yesterday, your tiny hand in the crook of mine, today in the smell of camphor wood and the priest's smoke, which stings children's eyes...

The twang and hollow noise of coconut we split into three times and this pure water that gushes, as the sound of time which flows

My little niece with eyes of a child, your life is in front of you, with all the possible field, the hazards of fate and your virtue for only luggage...

Be confident my little girl

As light as a frangipani flower henceforth buried in your hair, trace your life...

I am telling you with certainty that you can go without fear and you will know how to cope