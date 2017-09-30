What is in store at the 19th People’s Congress of China?

Our Eurocentric concern has been focused on the outcomes of British, French and German elections but we should realistically turn East, for obvious reasons, to watch the unfolding of the 19th People’s Congress of China scheduled for 19 October 2017 for which Tiananmen Square is decorated with a 17-meter-tall flower display and the tourism sector is infused with $90 billion cash.

China has launched another game changer after BRICS that will redraw the world map. BRICS was badly bruised after the fall of Lula, the part dismantling of Russia, the lukewarm interest of India and the weakening of Zuma. With added determination, China, though the Belt-Road Initiative (BRI), wants Beijing to be the main mover of that development.

The massive multi-trillion dollar investments, [derived from the exponential growth of the Chinese economy from 10% of US economy during the Reagan presidency to 115% at present], in building land and sea-routes and IT connectivity are already bearing fruit. Goods are leaving Chinese factories by road and railways to Europe and Asia in shortened travelling times. In fact, China seems to look at the world as one country. Along the roads that zigzag from Chinese Industrial cities to the rest of the world, new manufacturing plants are being set up. Egypt has seen a Singapore size conglomerate, Pakistan is crisscrossed by highways and rails; its agriculture is given a boost with construction of new dams and its energy sector is being enriched with the latest generation nuclear plant and hydroelectric power stations (plus solar energy panels on a massive scale). The enlargement of the Melacca port, a likely rival of the Singapore port and the operation of Gwador port, a rival of the Dubai port, are factors forcing those who wanted to contain China or start a trade war with it to think again. Besides, the inner consumer base of China is so large that it can withstand any attempt at thwarting her economic momentum. Many tenacious opponents are opting for joining the Chinese bandwagon than beating it.

The energy sector, the road and railway infrastructures and manufacturing in Africa have known tremendous development. Connectivity in Africa is boosting intra-Africa trade and tourism. Aviation has been reinvigorated and most African capitals have multiple daily flights, especially to China.

Europe, which was reluctant at first to buy into the Chinese project, has welcomed the BRI with open arms. They have joined en masse the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Chinese equivalent of the World Bank, participated in the Beijing jamboree of 130 countries and as in the words of the Italian Prime Minister, hailed the BRI as the most important modern infrastructure project underway in the world today.

China has repudiated the picture of the copy and paste country but has initiated an extraordinary research program that has seen it able to challenge any country in technology - space travel, robotics, [sale of 90,000 industrial robots in 2016], semiconductor production, quantum computers, missile production, electric cars - and has lately developed a water absorbing component that has been responsible for rendering green the Gobi desert.

For those who want to see, the bamboo curtain is down. China should not be suspected for chequebook diplomacy; it is a genuine win-win offer. China has decided to walk the talk. Mauritius stands as one of the beneficiaries of the Chinese largesse.