What will happen once the Commission on Inquiry on Drug trafficking concludes?

Having deponed for CUT with my colleagues, and provided the Commission with key recommendations backed up by evidence - I wonder what will actually happen once the commission ends?

This month we saw the list of lawyers who were called in front of the commission, while some openly said they had nothing to hide, on the other hand there are those who challenged the commission's right to call them. Which is why I'm curious to know what will happen once the commission submits its final report? Will the government actively take on board its key recommendations, and follow up investigations on some of the people the Commission questioned? Even those who are within the ranks of political parties?

I'm currently representing CUT at the South Africa Drug Policy Week - a key meeting to discuss drug policies for Africa, and Mauritius is still used as an example of Harm reduction lesson. Lesson; because once the harm reduction programmes were targeted end of 2014, civil society raised the alarm that HIV cases will go up, and it has. So experts are now using the Mauritian experience as a lesson of how to strategically develop harm reduction measures that will have long term positive impacts, and not be challenged by government officials.