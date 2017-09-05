When the MBC cannot rise to our expectations...

Going down memory lane, I recall that the country emerged from all types of backwardness – socio-economic, political and specifically cultural. The country needed headway in various domains including media, both written and spoken. Today, revolutionary concepts are based on genuine professionalism. The art of writing in newspapers and that of presentation of a television or radio programme needs careful and elaborate brain-racking. The destruction, without any due consideration for talents, has become a rampant element of a country in which a few institutions, especially public ones and first and foremost the MBC, are plunging into an unfathomable abyss. Modern trends in Mauritius opt for professionalism ; amateurism is just a system that dips the human mind into a lethargic state which lulls people and takes them into a state of oblivion.

A radio presenter, a newscaster, a producer only to mention these are the lifeblood of radio and television broadcasting. Anchorage which is simply an exercise of any Tom, Dick or Harry without the right diction and appropriate approach to radio or television has been lately the traditional trend of the MBC which is being perpetuated with a hope that viewers and listeners are comfortable. MBC offers what it considers apt for the public but do the latter subscribe to its wishes ?

The crux of this article is based on a reflection of recent events leading to the conclusion that grey matter does not matter at the MBC. When viewed from a professional angle, many radio presenters at the national broadcasting station do not provoke reflection, abstain from brainstorming and reside only in the pettiness of nonworthiness. Listeners have had enough of patting and indulging in a conversation that pleases only the anchor. We’ve had enough of it. We need to move into a phase of new moods that have a didactic, pedagogical and above all beyond just mere communicating puppets. We need to be fed with the food of intellectual nourishment. The time for reengineering of the MBC has come – either it seizes the opportunity now or it will be doomed in the near future. Radio presenters with brain power, like late Marguerite Labat, Marie-Josée Baudot, Marie-Michèle Etienne, Deepak Nobeen, Sadhna Yuddhishthir – whose voice is no longer being heard since a few weeks now (why?) — are rare. If the MBC does not recognise such skills, a voice that appeals, captures and holds attention, then give us more of what the MBC deems fit, which is not necessarily to the liking of most Mauritians. Many have been buried into forgetfulness to the detriment of the MBC. If this institution cannot rise to the expectations of the public, then it should reinvent itself.

If today, the three private radio channels have had a competitive edge on the MBC, it's only due to the inability or unwillingness of the station to create awareness of the suffering and misery of those who are struggling to make their voices heard. The words are not harsh enough to qualify a public institution funded with taxpayers' money to remunerate those who are fatly paid for a few 'dédicaces' on air.

For the MBC, news does not seem to be a priority – the recent events of La Butte and Barkly are ample illustrations of this unfortunate reality – and cheap entertainment on the five radio channels and local TV, is a daily dish to be served. Let's face the crude reality; challenges are MBC's not those of the public.