Who are the real victims of the current conflict at MK? 

There are undisputedly at least two terrible consequences as a result of the absence of pilots to operate MK’s flights last Thursday:

1) The summary dismissal of 3 pilots (less one).

2) The projected loss of tens of million rupees for our national carrier.

In line with our concern for objectivity and justice, I believe we should give both consequences the required attention when expressing our concerns and solidarity.

Beyond conflicts about individuals and legitimate vested interests, a sense of patriotism towards the organization and country matters. There are so many people who form part of that chain that makes MK what it is and who are, perhaps, bound to suffer more when the company’s survival is threatened by adverse circumstances.

While agreeing that there has been a mishandling of the issue procedure-wise at higher quarters from the outset, do we, nonetheless, always remember to extend our laudable display of unity and solidarity to those ‘lesser gods ‘ among our colleagues in the service chain of the company when there is a need for it ? Why not?

What I find really disturbing and sad in this moment of crisis is that there seems to be an overflow of spontaneous solidarity for the dismissed pilots (rightly so), but such an embarrassment to simultaneously emphasize our sense of belonging to that company that helps us find so much fulfillment in our daily lives. Why can’t we openly express our strong feeling for both? Would such an attitude not add more credibility to our grievances and struggle?

Is it due to misplaced pride or selfishness in our outlook? Or, simply an expression of collective anger against a systemic failure that seems to be perpetuating injustice and arbitrariness in our midst?

I strongly believe if both parties were always sincerely putting the company’s highest interests on the agenda no room would have been left for manipulation, undue conflicts or victimization against any party. The key to achieving this is TRUST and INSPIRING LEADERSHIP !