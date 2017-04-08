Why some women leaders can be as dangerous as patriarchal leaders?

The truth is some women leaders are a by-product of this patriarchal system. I use the term by-product for the emergence of some women leaders is an unexpected and unintended result of this patriarchal system. A by-product is defined as a secondary product derived from a manufacturing process or chemical reaction. It is not the primary product or service being produced. For example: asphalt is a by-product from the refining of crude oil and bagasse is the fibrous residue remaining after sugarcane. By-products serve a purpose whenever they emerge from a process, either we treat them as waste or we end up finding a useful means of exploiting that which they are.

Patriarchy’s primary processing rests in manufacturing humans with core beliefs grounded in fears, limitedness and power over the rest. Amidst the mist of atrocities, crawled some species and they will be known as women leaders. The emergence of some women leaders is an unintended by-product of this patriarchal system. However, by-products at their core carry the essence of their genitors, they carry the defining traits even if on surface, they look, feel and hear different.

Now this is where things get interesting. Some women leaders stand tall today and they are genuinely paving the way to equality through a system that does not support and honor differences. Yet, if we dig deeper, if we pause to listen, to feel and to merge into the backstage stories, we get to see a very different cinema of some of these same women leaders.

Scams, back-biting, treachery, sabotage, theft, tears, deaths, threats, pains, manipulations, narcissism – an endless list of tactics used by these women leaders to reach an end. An end that they call “Equality for All”. An end where they seek to lead and to be viewed as “The Successful Women Leaders”.

By-products at their core carry the essence of that which they originate from. Women Leaders by default still carry the patriarchal programming (unless if they had evolved in a different system) – a system of beliefs that ingrain limitedness, fears, not-enough, unworthiness and power over the rest within core of it’s child.

Women leaders by default will use this patriarchal system of beliefs to pave their way to a genuine vision “Equality for All”. The bug is not within the vision but rather within the methodologies and strategies put in place, which are themselves derived from a patriarchal system of beliefs.

Pause and peep into your current life…

She feels threatens when a newcomer shines brighter than her, what she does next – cut the newcomer’s wings. Patriarchy has taught her that no one is allowed to be brighter than the leader.

She ran for elections, yet she never fulfilled her promises, what mattered to her was reaching the top. Patriarchy has taught her that ultimately it is about reaching the top.

She leads the way though supported by a team, but she never talks about that team, for ultimately it is all about her and limelight. Patriarchy has taught her that a “self-made” image is what inspires and the team is just a bunch of blind servants.

She is given a platform to evolve, instead of solutions, she points out to those who are different, she calls them broken ones, she treats them as blind, she says she is disconnected from them and in the end, no solutions come out of this platform. Patriarchy has taught her to boost about her supremacy over the rest.

She bashes men and those who are unlike her, she says they are less and now it is her turn to lead this world. Patriarchy has taught her that only one species has the right to evolve, the rest must be oppressed and suppressed.

Where does all this lead us now? How do we move beyond? If women leaders are genuinely seeking to shift this world towards equality; then what is that pathway to take?

Decontamination! By-products can be decontaminated, a process of extracting that which is useful and burning that which is disserving. Women leaders can be decontaminated only if they are genuinely willing to do so.

This calls for journeying with other men and women who are evolving in an entirely different system parallel to the patriarchal system. An inclusive system whose purpose is to mirror the core beliefs that you carry within and as these beliefs emerge, we see pains, hurts, tears, fears rise alongside. The old system of beliefs is alchemized into an empowering system of belief grounded in limitlessness, openness, genuineness, co-creation and that which is aligned with the Sacred.

Rewiring one’s system of belief cannot happen in isolation without the proper structural support and this is what many women leaders have failed to understand. Change does not happen in isolation; if they are truly seeking to change and transform their system of beliefs, then they will be called to open up. Being Vulnerable, giving oneself the space and time to open to that which one fears most, to release one’s limited stories, one’s hurtful and harmful patterns, to stand naked in front of oneself and others.

Unless some Women leaders pause to check their system of beliefs, they will be simply leading the way to a so-called “Equality for All” based on their patriarchal beliefs, creating more havoc than the patriarchal leaders.

More havoc, for these very women leaders are at their core bleeding from centuries of atrocities, oppression and suppression.