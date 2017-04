It helps you refine what it is you value, whether it’s a style, a story line or an argument. Books are long-form, they require more of the writer and the reader than a talk show or Facebook link. You can finish watching a movie in two hours and forget about it; not so a novel. Sticking it out for 300 pages means immersing yourself in another person’s world and discovering how it feels.



https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/15/opinion/sunday/the-joy-of-hate-readin...