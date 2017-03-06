Woman a day, woman everyday

Since the beginning of the month, banners have sprouted all over the island to announce conferences organised by the “ailes féminines” of various political parties in the context of the International Women’s Day. Now, I am far from being one who criticises women’s empowerment or the need for ongoing awareness about women’s right to opportunities and freedoms, the operative word being “ongoing”. As is customary, the “ailes féminines” which have suddenly awoken from their lethargy and organising conferences, will go back underground and re-surface next March. The declarations of “parity by 2030” or “a woman in each constituency”, funnily enough my MALE LEADERS, reek of hollowness even though they might stem from good intentions. I do wonder where these ailes féminines are over the year, when women are being murdered, or stories of women who are sexually harassed and assaulted emerge and provoke an outcry. I also wonder why, judging by the number of banners, we never hear of any sustainable actions by these “ailes féminines” about education and awareness on women’s rights with young girls. Women are not only women on the 8th of March, they are women every day of the year.