YELLOWFIN TUNA: Soon to be a long-lost souvenir…

TL;DR – Do you love fish? There’s less and less of it, and you’re paying for it at more extortionate prices, but that’s not all the fault of pollution. Mauritius, through IOR, has signed a trade deal with the EU, our main trade partner, allowing them to fish in our waters to an extent that’s probably unsustainable under the pretence of offering us help in various forms...

Have you ever had Yellowfin Tuna, aka Albacore? Delicious, and like all wild big fish, it is a wholesome source of fatty oils that’s essential for your brain functions, immune system, and general well-being. Did you know that it is found in abundant quantities in the Indian Ocean, especially in our waters? But did you also know that the virtues of the Yellowfin tuna have attracted an unhealthy attention from our main trade partner, the EU?

Did you know that since 2010, representatives of civil society had been decrying (1) the rapidly dwindling stocks of blue fin tuna (80% decrease between 2005 and 2010 alone)?

And having learned from this dire experience that Mauritius teamed up with Indian Ocean states in negotiations for imposing fishing limits onto Spanish fishing vessels while capitalising on the IOR islands’ support for preserving and replenishing fishing stocks? And in retaliation, did you know that the Spanish lobby used the EU’s overpowering presence to succeed in overturning the general experts’ consensus for a 50% reduction to the current 550 units per vessel to allow fishing stocks to be replenished? But then, why did IOR states allow ‘only’ 425 units per vessel – which is far from the 225? Was the fear of losing ground on other ongoing trade deals and development aid programmes from the EU prevent the IOR delegates from invoking the GATT Art. XX(g) ‘General exceptions – exhaustible natural resources’ which as widely used in a large number of precedent cases where the depletion of natural resources caused the WTO’s Appellate Body to side with Mother Nature in trade disputes between trade giants, such as US – Shrimp (2), US – Canadian Tuna (3), Canada – Herring and Salmon (4), US - Tuna (EEC)(5), and US – Gasoline (6). And mind you, the EU’s constitution explicitly says that it espouses totally WTO law (7), and by extension, the precedence set by WTO’s Appellate Body…

Then why does Dodoland have to pay that high price for such meagre returns from our main trade partner, disguising the arm-twisting in the form of ‘Dialogue’(8), and ‘cooperation’ (9) for a happy few? For example, Horizon 2020 – 10 – (sending two dozens of Mauritians to study in Europe), business facilitation to the tune of EUR 7 million (11), one paltry million (12) for water in Rodrigues and cherry on the cake: EUR 3.5 million for surveillance (13) of fishing waters (where the same Spanish vessels will be plundering our waters from our tuna…). And reminding you all that the EU is the main (14) trading partner of Mauritius – whatever you say, we want you and your private sector to remain EU-dependent.

May I remind you that similar fishing deals between the EU and the West African states have ruined (15) the fishing industry of Western Africa? Our authorities would be wise to examine carefully Courier International’s web-documentary dealing with the subject matter.

Les mêmes causes produisent les mêmes effets. So Dodoland, are you really aware of the hidden costs of a ‘deal’ when your main trade partner is in fact your dominant trade partner?

Les références de cet article accessibles sur LEMAURICIEN.COM

…..

NOTES

1) R.L Munisamy, 'Fisheries In Danger' (We Love Mauritius, 2010) <http://weluvmu.com/blog/2010/10/06/fisheries-in-danger/> accessed 3 August 2015.

2) United States – Import Prohibition of Certain Shrimp And Shrimp Products - Recourse To Article 215 Of The DSU By Malaysia [2001] WTO Appellate Body, WT/DS58/AB/RW US- Shrimp AB-2001-4 (WTO Appellate Body).

3) United States - Prohibition Of Imports Of Tuna And Tuna Products From Canada [1982] GATT Panel Report, L/5198 US - Canadian Tuna 29S/91 (GATT Panel Report).

4) Canada - Measures Affecting Exports Of Unprocessed Herring And Salmon [1988] GATT Panel Report, L/6268 Canada - Herring and Salmon 35S/98 (GATT Panel Report).

5) United States - Restrictions on Imports of Tuna [1994] GATT Panel Report, (DS29/R) US - Tuna (EEC) (GATT Panel Report).

6) United States - Standards for Reformulated and Conventional Gasoline [1997] WTO Appellate Body, WT/DS2/AB/R US - Gasoline (96-1597) (WTO Appellate Body).

7) 'The European Union And The World Trade Organisation | EU Fact Sheets | European Parliament' (Europarl.europa.eu, 2017) <http://www.europarl.europa.eu/atyourservice/en/displayFtu.html?ftuId=FTU_6.2.2.html> accessed 12 March 2017.

8) 'DIALOGUE UE–MAURICE: Jean-Claude De L'Estrac Souligne La « Special Relationship » Entre L'ue Et La COI' (Le Mauricien, 2016) <http://www.lemauricien.com/article/dialogue-ue-maurice-jean-claude-lestrac-souligne-la-special-relationship-entre-lue-et-la-coihttp://www.lemauricien.com/article/dialogue-ue-maurice-jean-claude-lestrac-souligne-la-special-relationship-entre-lue-et-la-coi> accessed 13 January 2017.

9) 'ÉCONOMIE : Maurice Et L’UE Discutent Des Dossiers De Coopération | Le Mauricien' (Lemauricien.com, 2015) <http://www.lemauricien.com/article/economie-maurice-et-l-ue-discutent-des-dossiers-cooperation> accessed 16 November 2015.

10) 'UNION EUROPÉENNE : De Nouvelles Opportunités De Financement Aux Instituts De Recherche Et Au Secteur Privé | Le Mauricien' (Lemauricien.com, 2017) <http://www.lemauricien.com/article/union-europeenne-nouvelles-opportunites-financement-aux-instituts-recherche-et-au-secteur-pr> accessed 12 March 2017.

11) 'BUSINESS ET INVESTISSEMENT : L’Union Européenne Accorde 7 M D’Euros À Maurice | Le Mauricien' (Lemauricien.com, 2017) <http://www.lemauricien.com/article/business-et-investissement-l-union-europeenne-accorde-7-m-d-euros-maurice> accessed 18 January 2017.

12) '[Diaporama] Subventions De L’EU: Rs 66,4 M Pour La Distribution D’Eau Et La Lutte Contre La Pauvreté À Rodrigues' (Defimedia, 2016) <http://defimedia.info/subventions-de-leu-rs-664-m-pour-la-distribution-deau-et-la-lutte-contre-la-pauvrete-rodrigues> accessed 12 February 2016.

13) 'PÊCHE DURABLE ET ÉCONOMIE BLEUE : Une Enveloppe De Rs 150 M Pour Le Contrôle Et La Surveillance | Le Mauricien' (Lemauricien.com, 2017) <http://www.lemauricien.com/article/peche-durable-et-economie-bleue-enveloppe-rs-150-m-controle-et-la-surveillance> accessed 4 May 2017.

14) 'L M Sall, Ambassadrice De L’Union Européenne À Maurice : « L’Union Européenne Est Une Nécessité » | Le Mauricien' (Lemauricien.com, 2017) <http://www.lemauricien.com/article/marjaana-sall-ambassadrice-l-union-europeenne-maurice-l-union-europeenne-necessite> accessed 8 May 2017.

15) Stefano Liberti, 'Webdocumentaire. Fish For Cheap | Courrier International' (Evenements.courrierinternational.com, 2015) <http://evenements.courrierinternational.com/webdoc/fish-for-cheap/> accessed 12 December 2015.