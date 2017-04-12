You are more than a job title!

The ego of a man can be his best friend or his worst enemy. Last week, I went to a pub with some friends to have some downtime to take a break from work. It was a fine evening. The food was nice. People were dancing and the energy was through the roof. Around 11pm, I decided that it was time to go home because I had some stuff to do the next morning. I was outside the pub talking to some friends when suddenly a guy started to pick fight with the bouncers. He was arguing that they didn’t treat him well.

What happened?

In fact, the guy wanted to go out and take his glass of whisky with him to drink outside. The policy was that you cannot go out with your glass…you need to drink inside the pub which makes perfect sense. The bouncers have been telling this to everyone. Everyone understood the policy and abided by it.

However, this guy lost his temper because he was told that he couldn’t do this. They should have given him a special treatment because “mo enn avoka moi…mo konn la loi”.

The bouncer replied; “Mem si ou ti enn minis, mo ti pou reponn ou parey…ou enn imin kouma moi ou”

It was a mind-blowing moment. The dispute was quickly settled after the bouncer said this.

Lessons learned from this incident

On my way home, I was thinking about what the bouncer said. I realise that we are often very attached to our title because of the social status that this title gives us. I am not saying that I don’t care about job titles. I am just saying that we are more than a job title.

I am just saying that we can give less value to superficial things. I think that we should build a meaningful life because job titles don’t fill your soul. At the end of the day, people will forget your job title but they will remember who you were as a human being.

On your deathbed, you won’t be thinking about your job title. You will be thinking about the people who you loved and who loved you back. You will be thinking about the experiences that made up your days, weeks, months and years.

This bouncer was very strong mentally to handle this situation like this. This showed that he knew how to handle people, how to handle stressful situations without using physical violence. I was very impressed by his soft skills. You can definitely learn from everyone.

I will leave you with this: there is a quote that I often find on the Internet that says: “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO”.

It’s never too late to treat people well irrespective of their job title.