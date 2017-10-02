M. K. GANDHI VISITED MAURITIUS: in 1901 with his Whole Family (I)

[According to the maritime document recently unearthed from the National Archives of Mauritius, (unknown to laymen or writers on Gandhi’s visit to Mauritius in 1901), it is crystal clear from the return of passengers on board of the steamer whose Captain was Mr. Gruchy, that S.S. Nowshera arrived on 29th October 1901, with Mr. and Mrs. Gandy (sic} and children (5) on board in first class, together with five Englishmen, namely Mr. J. Howlison, Mr. N. Gillespie, Captain W.W. Hancook, Lieutenant Fuller and Lieutenant Barnes. In the second class there were Mr. and Mrs. J. H. H. Gool and child, Mr. M. S. Maurice and Mr. H. Abrahims, and in the third class there were Sergeant Durnford and Mrs Durnford and child. Moreover, on the deck there were sixty passengers and two children from Durban and Natal, all travelling to Bombay. Now, it is apt to consider for what reason it is mentioned in the marine document Mr. & Mrs. Gandy & children (5), because in reality, M. K. Gandhi was returning from South Africa for good (that is not to return to South Africa again) with his whole family - that is Mr. and Mrs. Gandhi and their four children (sons), namely, Hiralall born in 1888, Manilall born in 1892, Ramdas born in 1897 and Deodas born in 1900. As a matter of fact, the youngest son Deodas was an infant and so he was not counted as a ship passenger. This was the reason why the number five in brackets is inscribed in the above document. Besides, as the name of M. K. Gandhi and his family is inscribed in the first line in the first class passenger list, it shows the importance of the social work which Gandhi as a barrister had accomplished in South Africa in regard to the welfare of the Indian community there and the great respect in which he was held. This important information is very crucial in the context of M.K. Gandhi’s stay in Mauritius from 29th October till 15th November 1901 with his family members as a guest in the house of Mr. Ahmed Goolam Mohammed at Port Louis who had organized an evening party in honour of M. K. Gandhi on the 13th November 1901, at the Champ de Mars in Anjuman’s bungalow, formerly known as Rochecouste’s building and later to be known as Taher Bagh.]

Historic Panorama of Gandhi’s Mauritian visit

More than a century ago Mauritius was fortunate enough to be honoured by the fortuitous visit of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. No one knew at that time that after his return from Mauritius, Gandhi would emerge as the greatest spiritual leader of the world. His visit to Mauritius is usually termed as fortuitous, because no one really knew about his journey to our island for it was not preplanned. But, contrary to this assertion, the arrival of S.S. Nowshera, the steamer was scheduled, and Scott & Company had already issued a communiqué to this effect in “Le Cernéen” dated 24th October 1901. It said that the steamer Nowshera was to arrive at Port Harbour around 31st October 1901 and its departure was fixed for 8th November 1901 for Colombo. The company had in addition informed the public to contact its office for freight, transportation of goods and for passenger’s arrangements.

S. S. Nowshera’s Arrival Date Advertised

Two dailies, Le Cernéen and The Standard had announced the arrival date of S.S. Nowshera to be on 29th October 1901. In fact, the steamer came on a Tuesday, when the Christian communities were preparing to celebrate – All Saints, All-Souls days – only two days later. This could have been the reason for not having any information of M. K. Gandhi’s arrival in our midst. Again as Friday 1st, Saturday 2nd, and Sunday 3rd November were public holidays, no papers appeared for three consecutive days. Hence all the dailies were to appear as from Monday 4th November, and in The Standard of date, the news of Gandhi’s arrival appeared for the first time in Mauritius. It is clearly stated in that entry that Gandhi had arrived by S.S. Nowshera the day before and that he had rendered great service to the Indians in South Africa, for which he was given a big farewell party on his departure by the Indians over there. It also said the Indians over here intended to celebrate him.

The second page of The Standard on 4th November 1901 that carried the above communiqué had on its upper left a telegram column on which the mentioned date is 31st October 1901. Under it, there are two telegrams of 30th, and two telegrams of 31st. The Standard was not published on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd November 1901. And at the far end of the same column, and on the same page, it is clearly stated “The serial of The Standard of 4th November 1901”, under which the extract of a novel is published.

Clarifications of the above are essential because it seems that years later a renowned scholar, while reading the Telegrams column of The Standard, mistook it to be the date of the paper, and fixed the date of arrival of S.S. Nowshera to be 30th October 1901. He then started diffusing the wrong dates of the arrival of M. K. Gandhi on our shore, and as a result of this, the writers and scholars who took this as reference went on repeating the same mistakes in their articles and books.

M. K. Gandhi’s activities in Mauritius

The first activity of M. K. Gandhi as reported in three to four dailies stated that on 6th November 1901, M. K. Gandhi accompanied by advocate Henri Bertin went to the Supreme Court, and there he was introduced to the members of the Bar. This information was published both in English and French in some papers. While analyzing the depth of the news published, it could be retained that M.K. Gandhi had arrived in a country where Indians were in big majority, but there were no Indian Barristers or Attorneys in their midst and this fact may have agonized him mentally.

According to Les Petites Affiches a daily, the then Governor, Sir Charles Bruce had given a banquet at his residence at Le Réduit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the reigning king, George Fifth of United Kingdom on 9thNovember, 1901. M. K. Gandhi had attended it with other Indian members. As such, M. K. Gandhi had even mentioned having participated in a social function at the Governor’s place in his autobiography and in his letter to K. Hazareesingh in 1936.

After that, in regard to a report published in The Standard, on 15th November 1901, under the title “Mr. Gandy”, details about a banquet organized in honour of M. K. Gandhi by the Muslim Community at the Anjuman Hall had been published. But, this reportage carries lots of other ingredients that have nothing to do with the grand reception given to the Indian Barrister. It seems after its publication, the organizers were displeased and they subsequently, prepared another conducive report of the reception and it was sent to all the newspapers with a request to publish. The Standard inserted it the next day, that is, on 16th November, and the other dailies inserted it on 17th, 18th, and 19th November 1901. Some of the newspapers inserted it with a special note for its late publication.

There is lack of consistency in both reports. Lots of inaccuracies are to be found in both of them. Hence, they create doubts in the mind of the readers. After going through them, it is difficult to have a clear idea of what the thirty-two year old barrister, M. K. Gandhi had said in his speech in regard to providing proper education to their children, because they were in fact trying to encourage their children to enter into commerce. In the biased report, it is said that the Indians, referring to the Muslim Community, had surpassed the non-Indians in commerce. Furthermore, it is also said that M. K. Gandhi had urged the Indians to give European education to their children. This contention seems to tally with the grave political problem that was raging in the country, between the non-Indians and the Indian community after the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Atchia as a nominee in the Municipal Council Board of Beau Bassin–Rose Hill. An anti-Indian campaign was in full swing when M. K. Gandhi had arrived in our midst. They had objected to the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Atchia on the ground that, according to them, he had no knowledge of English and French. Furthermore, in the same article, it is said that M.K. Gandhi had asked the Indians of this country to take active part in the country’s politics. By asserting such comments, the biased reporter had intentionally tried to associate M. K. Gandhi with local politics in Mauritius. This may be the valid reason for the organizers to prepare a reshuffled version of the Taher Bagh banquet to counteract the biased one, which ultimately protected M. K. Gandhi from interference in the internal country’s politics.

In the reshuffled report it is stated that on the 13th November 1901, at 9.00 p.m. some 200 people had gathered to give a warm banquet to M. K. Gandhi, and about thirty eminent personalities of Port Louis had shaken hands with him. The Captains of several vessels that lay anchored in the harbour were also present. In the same revised report it is said that M.K. Gandhi with his family was the guest of Mr. Ahmed Goolam Mohammed. At the end of the revised report, in a small paragraph it is stated that M. K. Gandhi urged the Indians to give education to their children. There is no mention of M. K. Gandhi asking the Indians of this country to participate in the country’s politics.

TO BE CONTINUED