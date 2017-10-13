RYAN WIGGINS : Mauritian racing is clean at the moment

Sanctionné pour n’avoir pas monté Le Clos à la satisfaction des commissaires de courses lors de la 27e journée, Ryan Wiggins n’a pas mis longtemps à réagir. L’Australien s’est en effet offert un doublé avec Promissory et Zagazig, alors qu’il n’avait que trois montes. Dans l’entretien qui suit, il revient sur ses deux victoires, maintient qu’il n’est pas à blamer dans le cas Le Clos et s’offre un regard élargi sur la salle des commissaires de courses, la piste, le betting et la compétition au Champ de Mars, qu’il trouve plus « clean. » Ce qui confirme que ce n’était pas le cas ces derniers temps.

Ryan Wiggins, you bagged two wins out of three rides. Surely you must be amply satisfied with your day…

Definitely. Obviously we had three good chances on the card. At the end of the day we had two winners but Rap Attack was quite disappointing. I think he is feeling the hard track now. He should have won from where he was. He might need a little bit of a break. For me it’s no point pushing on with him. Probably he needs a softer track as well.

After some unsuccessful attempts, Promissory finally made it thanks to a tactical ride. Was it planned to go to the front ?

He bounced really well. It was not my intention to lead at all cost. But he bounced so well that I took the forward option straight away. He found the position on the fence where I wanted to be and I was happy with that. Funnily enough, he bounced a lot better without the blinkers.

Do you think it is the best way to ride him at this stage ?

Not really but it just worked our way on Saturday. As I told you, it was not my intention to go to the front. Promissory, as every one knows, is a little bit of an open book as he has run some decent races lately. With a barrier 6 on a 1400m with horses like Glen Coco, it was always hard to get through. Fortunately it went our way.

You made it two with Zagazig in the last race. Tell us how the race unfolded for you ?

Initially it was not planned to make such an early move. I wanted to ride him forward but at the start, there was a little bit of scrimmage so that he couldn’t get there. I thus had to buy my time and wait for the right moment to make my move. Sometimes it pays, sometimes it doesn’t. In the home turn, even if it looked that he was up the bridle, he showed guts to fight Sea Pass to the finish.

With 61,5 kg on his back was it not risky to make such a move ?

It’s always risky when you try things in racing. Racing is a gamble as most things in life. Had I stayed where I was, probably we would have got beaten as Zagazig is a one-paced horse. Sometimes you need to use your mind a little bit and adapt yourself to actual circumstances by trying something different. As I said, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

Zagazig will compete against better horses as from now. What are his prospects in Mauritius ?

I think he is a horse that will keep on improving. He is a young horse who is still learning his trade. He hasn’t raced much in South Africa. He has had only two starts prior to coming to Mauritius. So I consider he is a progressive horse who should be even better next year.

You have been much criticized since your ride on Le Clos. Do you think these criticisms are justified ?

Look, I have obviously appealed the decision of the Racing Stewards. I maintain that I am innocent. For me, people on radio stations calling my name and the names of the Stewards, is unfair. That’s not the way racing should be you know. In fact, this is not the way it is back home. This being said, I have nothing against these people. But at the end of the day, I’m trying to do my job. I maintain I have done nothing wrong on Le Clos. Hopefully things worked out for me and I win the appeal. It is what it is and critics can make me only stronger.

But your ride looked bad, if at all, visually…

There were no specific instructions. Vincent wanted me to try something different on the horse. We then settled to ride the horse positively. I actually sat third on the fence with this horse prior to this race and he got beaten by 17L ! It’s one of those things when you tried something different and you get criticized for it but at the end of the day, we are trying this for the owners and trying to get something out of the horse. Le Clos has a pretty good name for himself as he was a good frontrunner back in South Africa and he has got to the front only once since he’s been in Mauritius. We tried something different and it didn’t work out on the day. The Racing Stewards actually think that it was a bad ride from me. That’s their opinion. Mine obviously differs from them. I have appealed their decision and whatever happens, it is what it is.

The Racing Stewards also opened an inquiry about your ride on Streetbouncer. You were quite irritated when you were being questioned. Can we know more about it ?

They called me, fair enough. The inquiry went a little bit too long, there were questions which were asked and which in my opinion shouldn’t have been asked. But that’s racing you know, it’s not the end of the world. I can raise my hands up and say what I’m doing here, that I am wasting my time but at the end of the day, I honestly think the Racing Stewards are just doing their job. And they do not need the help of the radios for that. Trust me, the Racing Stewards are doing their job.

Your employer has said that he is leaving everything in your hands for the last ten meetings. Does this add additional pressure on your shoulders ?

Not really. I think it’s just a little bit of a kick of the ass (laughs). People can read more into it, saying that Vincent is not happy with his jockey. But it was not like that. Vincent is just saying that it’s time for us to turn our seconds into wins. We have had a lot of seconds this season. He can blame for this and I can blame myself you know. I can tell you for instance that when I ran fifth on Zagazig, I told Vincent that I should have won on the horse. Just to tell you that I’m my own worse critic. Vincent is giving me a kick in the ass and I think sometimes it’s good as it allows you to stay focus. Vincent is saying : « Look, we are 10 weeks away to the end of the season. Some horses have lived up to expectations others not. I want you to take the next step and convert these seconds into wins. » Because I need them and he needs them too.

Why, according to you, is it so difficult to win races in Mauritius ?

Obviously, because of the track. It’s not easy for the new horses to come down here and win straight away. They should be winning a race or two and then improve as they go along. Some of them have been disappointing at the stable. I’m not putting the blame on anyone. It’s just that it’s not easy for a new horse to get used quickly to this track. Horses like Rap Attack who is struggling with the firmness of the ground, Netflix who hasn’t got the speed to go to the front while he needs to go to the front to do well. All these make things a lot different in Mauritius.

You were odds on to be the first foreign jockey to get fired at the start of the season. We have reached the 30th meeting and you are still employed with Vincent Allet. At the end of the day, things have not been so bad for you…

It’s good to prove people wrong (laughs). Look, apart from last week, I have had a pretty much clean record in Mauritius. I think you have to be consistent, trying to win races and trying to be safe as well by not riding dangerously. The thing is that Australian jockeys like Brad, Steven and I always do our best in races. I know that Mauritians have got this mentality of always criticizing jockeys and their rides. Racing has been going on for more than 200 years in Mauritius and there have always been criticisms. It will go for another 100 years and you will still be doing the same thing. We need positive feedback rather than negative feedback.

To what extent do you think education in racing is important ?

To a very large extent. I think it is very important. Everyone wants education in racing and you can see it on the social media because people want to learn. I’m not referring to these peeps who have lost money during the week-end and who are yelling here and there just because their pockets are empty. I’m willing to help anyone who wants to learn and I actually do it on the social media. The more people are racing educated, the better it will be for them. People are trying to win money, that’s fair enough but at the same time people should understand that we jockeys are riding a 500kg animal. The smallest little detail in fifteen seconds can change between winning and losing a race. I’m certainly not the best jockey in the world but the thing is that I’m happy to speak about it. One may think that Mauritian racing is dirty but I can assure you that it’s pretty clean at the moment. There are some good jockeys riding. Even the local jockeys like Rye Joorawon, Yashin Emamdee and the kids coming through in the likes of Girish Goomany, Jameer Allyhosain and Kersley Ramsamy are good riders. If they are told the rules and that not everything is about money, they will ride good races and bring more winners. Good jockeys can only lift up Mauritian racing.

This brings us to our last question. Everyone knows that betting is at the heart of the Mauritian jurisdiction. How far this affects racing ?

Everywhere in the world where there is betting, people will be tempted to do this and that. For me, if you want to get rid of betting, just increase the prize money. If you give more prize money, every jockey will try to win races. Even if the horse has a small chance, the trainer and the jockey will try to win the race because of the prize money. In Australia, only once or twice a year you will hear an owner has had a bet on his horse. If stakes are high, everyone will do his best to win the race, thus shielding the owners from recovering their investments through betting. On the other hand, the riding fees here, especially for the young Mauritian jockeys are not very high and they are all trying to make money. Betting is good for racing in some aspects but like I said, a lot of people get disgruntled about jockeys rides and that sort of things. Fortunately the Racing Stewards are here to do their job and that’s how it should be.