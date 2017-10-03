M. K. Gandhi Visited Mauritius in 1901 with his Whole Family (II)

Departure of S.S. Nowshera from Mauritius

As mentioned earlier, the initial departure date of S.S. Nowshera from Mauritius was scheduled on 8th November for Colombo, but there had been three more postponements, the first was for 12th, the second for 14th and the third for the 15th November 1901 at five O’clock in the evening and its destination was not Colombo but Bombay. The Daily Publisher, Le Cernéen, Les Petites Affiches, The Standard and Le Journal de Maurice had advertised the date of departure of S.S. Nowshera to be on Friday 15th November at 5 p.m. According to Le Journal de Maurice, SS Nowshera was carrying 553 kg of sugar from the Chamber of Commerce. Besides, according to the new maritime document unearthed recently from the National Archives of Mauritius, S.S. Nowshera was also carrying 60 passengers and 2 children to Bombay.



Entry of Indians in Politics and Education

After more than a century, when we read or hear people saying that M. K. Gandhi had asked our forefathers to give education to our children, it seems that they were not sending their children to school. But this fact is not correct, because when we read the Yearly Records of the Education Department, whatever was the number of school population in 1901, the number of the Indian pupils attending school amounted to half in Government and non-Government schools. Was it not a remarkable landmark in the development of the Indian Community at the turn of the 20th century when M. K. Gandhi had visited Mauritius?

Furthermore, it is interesting to consider whether the Indians were not involved in the country’s politics. This contention is also unfounded, because there are ample instances to substantiate that the Indians were taking active part in the country’s politics as from 1890’s. This means that they were in politics a decade before the visit of M. K. Gandhi to Mauritius. In fact, the Indian candidates were contesting the yearly Municipal Elections as from 1890, but they were unsuccessful until 1895. But in 1896, Dr. Hassen Sakir was elected in the Municipal Council election for a period of one year. Furthermore, he again contested the Municipal Elections in 1897 and 1900, and got himself elected in both for a period of three consecutive years. Not only this! Another Indian candidate, Abdulla Dustageer, who was also known as Abdulla Kalippa had contested the General Elections from Savanne District in January 1896 and January 1901, but both times he was unsuccessful. Yet, these instances were ample proof that the Indians were involved in the country’s politics, long before the visit of M. K. Gandhi to Mauritius.

M.K. Gandhi’s Mauritian Visit Forgotten

It must be noted with surprise that M.K. Gandhi's short visit to Mauritius in 1901 was clearly forgotten for over half a century, that is until 1950’s. It remained buried in the documents. There is solid proof for this. Manilal Doctor, the envoy of Mahatma Gandhi, came to Mauritius in 1907, struggled in favour of the Indian community for four long years and left the country in 1911. Yet, no mention of M.K. Gandhi’s visit was made during that period. Alister Macmillan came to Mauritius in 1913, collected materials and produced a comprehensive history book Illustrated History of Mauritius, without mentioning M.K. Gandhi’s visit. Pandit Atmaram Vishwanath too came from Poona, India to edit the Hindustani in 1912, and he also wrote Mauritius ka Itjhas (History of Mauritius) in 1923 without the mention of M.K. Gandhi’s visit to Mauritius.

Aunauth Beejadhur had an imperfect notion of M.K. Gandhi’s visit to Mauritius for he has said in his book, Les Indiens à L’Ile Maurice, written in 1935, that M. K. Gandhi came to Mauritius in 1902. Whereas, Ramkhelawon Boodhun, the first Indian Barrister in Mauritius, who wrote a biography of Mahatma Gandhi in 1943, has also said that M. K. Gandhi visited Mauritius in 1897. Again in 1935, Pt. Atmaram Vishwanath wrote Hindu Mauritius, a comprehensive history book of 450 pages, yet without the mention of M.K. Gandhi’s Mauritian visit of 1901. On the 15th August 1947, a mammoth meeting was organized at the Champ de Mars to celebrate India’s Independence, yet nobody reminded the audience that M.K. Gandhi had visited Mauritius in 1901. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in January 1948. The whole country mourned his death, yet the issue of his visit remained untouched.

On 26th January 1950, India’s Republic day was celebrated at the Champ de Mars in the presence of the Governor, Sir Hilary Blood, together with the first Indian High Commissioner, Shri Dharam Yash Deo and Dr. Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the emerging leader of the Indian community. Manilal Doctor from Aden and Swami Swatantranand from Punjab had come to attend the function. All these historic happening were viewed with suspicion by that establishmemt and subsequently, the same person started to down-play the role of Dr. Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Doctor Manilal, Arya Sabha Mauritius, Shri Dharem Yesh Deo. And thus, as from 1950s onwards, in a concerted way, several myths regarding the visit of M. K. Gandhi in 1901, were created and diffused in Mauritius and abroad through pseudonym writings.



Imaginary Tales Spun on M.K.Gandhi’s Mauritian Visit

The first myth that was spun and publicised in a Hindi quarterly entitled Sanjay Pravasi (Ank) published in 1951 in New Delhi, and in that issue a certain pseudonym writer Esnoo Babajee has said: “An imaginative photograph of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Mauritius in 1901 is drawn and distributed in every household of Mauritius”. Hence, from then onward, that imaginary photograph has been publicized and stories have been stitched and inserted in books and magazines by several writers and scholars. Through other myths several hypotheses were transmitted, for example, Mahatma Gandhi had encouraged us to be involved in politics, that Manilal Doctor had done nothing for the Indian Community, nor had the Arya Samaj in Mauritius done any worthwhile work in this country, nor had Dr. Seewoosagur Ramgoolam struggled to free the country from foreign rule. According to the same hypothesis, M. K. Gandhi was made to go to Rivière du Rempart, St.Pierre, Curepipe and Rose Belle, where big receptions were given to M. K. Gandhi by the Hindi Speaking people jn 1901. Influenced by these myths some writers, fiction mongers, and a few authors have written stories, novels and dramas to highlight the mythical elements and have thus created a deceptive history of the country which has been transmitted by means of pseudonym writings in Mauritius and abroad.

