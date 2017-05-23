Minimum Space Standards for Housing

A question of image?

The term ‘Smart Residence’ has not been clearly defined by the government till date. I presume that it is simply an attempt by the government to ‘rebrand’ social housing. Because, the British New Labour government conducted a similar exercise in 2003 by rebranding ‘housing estates’ to ‘sustainable communities’. It was in response to a survey with evidence, which suggested that social housing was for ‘losers’ because there were clear indications that social housing was failing in the United Kingdom. In Mauritius, the government was highly criticised by the Office of Public Sector Governance for not building enough housing units and by the Catholic Church for building ‘Boîte d’allumettes’ or ‘shoddy noddy’ boxes.

Size Matters

From an analysis of existing research carried out in the UK, I noted that space in homes had a direct influence on the outcome of the education of children, comfort of an individual, hospital costs and interpersonal relationships. In a report of the Building Research Establishment (BRE), overcrowding is associated with the definition of poor quality housing. Overcrowding is another problem faced in the UK at the moment. It relates to the number of people living in a home that is too small. In Mauritius, I observed that housing units built by the National Housing Development Company (NHDC) were shrinking. In 1994, housing units were 70 m2 but since 2015, housing units of two (2) bedrooms were constructed at 50 m2.

How does Mauritius compare with other countries in Europe?

Gross internal

Area (GIA) m2:

1 bedroom for 2 people

2 bedroom for 3 people

2 bedroom for 4 people

Germany

60

70

88

Ireland (Dublin City

Development Plan)

55

65

85

United Kingdom (London Housing Design Guide)

50

61

70

Mauritius

50?

50?

In Mauritius, we are not aware whether new NHDC flat or house is 50 m2 in terms of Gross Internal Area or Gross External Area and what the occupancy level (whether it has been designed for 3 people or 4 people) is. Yet, in comparison, a two (2)-bedroom flat/house in Germany is at least 40% bigger than a new NHDC flat. Other countries in Europe have bigger housing units because they have space standards that have determined the minimum floor areas.

How much space do we need?

The amount of space we need in a house is based on our daily activities in order to live comfortably within a home which is functional. These daily activities are as follows: cooking and washing, eating, socialising, playing and basic furnishing. In order to recommend the minimum usable floor area, the current furniture sizes and the circulation requirements have to be considered. Furthermore, the occupancy level (the number of people who would occupy the house in a comfortable manner) and typology of house (the number of bedrooms and storeys) should be taken into account to suggest the space needed to set a minimum gross internal floor area.

In order to illustrate about what constitutes adequate space and how to design houses that are functional and comfortable, guides are provided below:

The minimum usable floor area of a single bedroom should be 8 m2.

The minimum usable floor area of a double or twin bedroom should be 10 m2.

The minimum usable floor area of a kitchen should be 8 m2.

The minimum width of hallways and other circulation spaces inside the home should be 900mm.

The minimum width of the main sitting area should be 3.2m in dwellings designed for four or more people.

The above-recommended minimum areas are based on the original Parker Morris committee’s work for housing funded by the British government between 1967 and 1981. In my opinion, Mauritius should introduce minimum space standards for housing in order to encourage the NHDC and contractors to build bigger houses.

