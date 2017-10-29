OCEAN ECONOMY : Séance de travail demain entre le GM et la Banque mondiale

En fin de semaine, le rapport de la Banque mondiale consacré à l’ocean economy et intitulé Making it happen ! Making it last a fait l’objet de discussions approfondies entre des officiels du gouvernement et la mission de la BM par le Lead Environmental Economist Rafaello Cervigni. À cet effet, une réunion de haut niveau entre le gouvernement et la Banque mondiale a été convoquée pour demain en vue de conclure les discussions, accélérer la mise à exécution des projets retenus et déterminer l’encadrement nécessaire pour le plan d’action en vue de faire de l’ocean economy un des nouveaux piliers de l’économie.

Intervenant à la fin de l’atelier de travail de la semaine dernière, Dorine Fong Weng-Poorun, Senior Chief Executive au ministère de tutelle, a mis l’accent sur le fait que « significant improvement in efficiency, competitivity and productivity can be achieved through improved governance and institutional reform that will reduce duplications and rather symphonize efforts in the right direction. » Elle a également annoncé la création d’une Ocean Economy Unit en vue de coordonner la concrétisation des projets.

Le rapport, qui a fait l’objet de discussions lors de cet atelier de travail de deux jours, évalue « the overall potential of the Ocean Economy to contribute to Mauritius’ development, identifies key sectoral and cross-cutting challenges to be overcome in order to seize this potential and evaluate ways to ensure longer term sustainability in the sector. » L’une des recommandations se présente comme un « strong support to the government vision of making the Ocean Economy the next key pillar of the economy as the established World Bank model confirms the potential and worthiness of doubling the Ocean Economy contribution to the national GDP, verifies the feasibility of expected investments, confirms the impact of these investments on economic growth and job creation and commends and approves the different on-going initiatives namely the setting up of a marine spatial planning system to guarantee long term sustainability. However, the report does focus on several challenges that will need to be bridged to achieve the nation’s blue ambition. »

Un communiqué officiel émis et faisant état de ce soutien de la BM à l’Ocean Economy Strategy de Maurice, ajoute que « the core of the workshop focused on discussions among stakeholders to re-engineer and improve key pre-requisites to enable the achievement of Mauritius ambition with regards to the Ocean Economy. Several sequential sessions were held and deep dived in such themes like fishing, seafood and aquaculture, Port Development and Port services, Marine ICT, Marine Energy, Climate Resilience, Marine Spatial Planning and Institutional Reforms. »

La participation de la Banque mondiale été cruciale dans l’élaboration d’une Action Plan Matrix et aussi dans l’identification des projets prioritaires sous les Joint World Bank/Mauritius Initiatives. Les projets qui ont retenu l’attention s’articulent, entre autres, autour des « integrated fisheries development, improved bank fisheries exploitation, lagoon rehabilitation, new resources assessment and exploitation, implementation of a Smart Port initiative, development of a marine renewable energy implementation plan. »